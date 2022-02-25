To the editor: I am writing to support Peter Case for the Windham Southeast School District board position from Brattleboro. I have known Peter for many years and seen him in action in many arenas of public service and community involvement. He is openminded, thoughtful, and a good listener. He has been involved in numerous and diverse projects, boards, fund raisers, etc. He makes a commitment to each one and follows through. I believe Peter would bring valuable experience and enthusiasm to the board. He is ready and willing to tackle the challenges that face our school system in the coming years. Please vote, and join me in supporting Peter.
Bob Woodworth
Brattleboro, Feb. 23