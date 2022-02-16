To the editor: I am writing to show my support for Peter Case and his run for the Windham Southeast School Board.
I have served on a couple of boards with Peter and what I like best about working with him is his first reaction to an issue is “OK, how can we make this better.” As anyone who knows him will agree he has an unlimited amount of enthusiasm for the causes he’s involved in.
I know it’s easy to read his newspaper column and have listened to his radio show and think you know where he is going to be on a particular issue. I will say I have not found that to be the case. I have always admired his ability to enter a discussion with an open mind and after careful consideration and respectful debate leave with a solution that makes the most sense for the situation.
School boards are sometimes difficult boards to serve on and I have the utmost respect for anyone who is willing to volunteer to serve. I think our school district would be fortunate to have Peter’s voice as a member of the board. Please consider joining me in voting for Peter Case on March 1.
Chad Farnum
Brattleboro, Feb. 13