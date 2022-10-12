To the editor: In 2018, I decided to actively support Sara Coffey in her run for office. I did not know Sara well, but I initially liked her as a person and found common ground in her stated values, priorities, and her willingness to seriously consider differing views. Admittedly, my support for her was primarily riding on hope rather than demonstrated accomplishments.
Now, four years later, my commitment to helping her stay in office is firmly entrenched. I don’t have the space here to list all her accomplishments but suffice it to say, she has gone above and beyond my expectations. As detailed on her website, I’d like to especially highlight Sara’s tireless work in addressing the gaps and inequities in our systems that many Vernon and Guilford citizens face every day. Such inequities include areas of racial justice, reproductive rights, climate change, affordable child care and housing, public school funding and broadband access.
I encourage you to vote for Sara Coffey, one of the hardest working, intelligent, and dedicated people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.
Mike Szostak
Guilford, Oct. 4