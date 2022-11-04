To the editor: When Brenda Siegel, candidate for governor, visited with residents in transitional housing at a Rutland hotel, she could speak with authority about the debilitating effects of living outside. She had, after all, spent 27 days and nights on the Statehouse steps last October, having vowed not to leave until the emergency housing program for those experiencing homelessness was fully reinstated.
Housing all Vermonters, healing the overdose crisis, commitment to bold climate action, building a bottom-up economy: these are Brenda’s priorities, backed by specific plans outlined on her web site and articulated in detail during the gubernatorial debates. She comes at these issues informed by her personal experience of being a single mom whose home was lost in Tropical Storm Irene, a sister and aunt who lost her brother and nephew to substance use disorder, a small business owner. She knows first-hand the struggles of hardship, the struggles of poverty.
Brenda is a powerful thinker, a passionate voice. She is not “pie-in-the-sky.” She is thoroughly grounded and not a bit afraid of delivering no-nonsense challenges to the current administration’s approach to issues and sharp critiques of the current administration’s record. She is equally clear in demonstrating what she offers instead.
Brenda has earned the endorsement of former Governor Howard Dean as well as the endorsement of Congressman Peter Welch, and the Democratic leadership of both the Vermont House and Senate. I encourage full consideration of Brenda Siegel as governor of Vermont. I personally have done so and will be voting for her.
Maida F. Townsend
South Burlington, Nov. 2