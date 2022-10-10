To the editor: Hello, my name is Wren Parker. I'm a sophomore at Hartford High School. I created an independent class to study Vermont politics and campaigning so I could explore my passion for politics. I have been setting up interviews with politicians around the state and recently had a discussion with Brenda Siegel, nominee for governor.
Ms. Siegel is an inspirational woman and an experienced politician. I first met her at the Windsor democratic barbeque where she was extremely approachable and well spoken. She is dedicated to improving the quality of life for others. As a single mother she has experienced financial and housing difficulties firsthand. Her life has also been impacted by the opioid epidemic. After experiencing these challenges, she has dedicated her life and political career to preventing others from experiencing the hardships she has been through.
Brenda Siegel is an honest politician and is the change Vermont needs. If she is elected she will work with Vermonters and legislators to solve issues and improve our state. I ask the readers to push past the familiarity of the current administration and vote for someone who can provide new ideas that will benefit the future Vermont. That is why I support Brenda Siegel for Governor of Vermont.
Sincerely,
Wren Parker
Quechee, Oct. 2