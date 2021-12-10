To the editor: We support Brattleboro’s mask mandate as protection against the spread of COVID. Like many others, we don’t shop where this basic, effective public health measure is ignored. Letting visitors know clearly that mask wearing among other people is normal, expected behavior in Brattleboro during these COVID times is helpful.
It’s hard to believe that people claiming “putting children in masks is child abuse” know much about children or about child abuse. The children we know, and the others we see, have easily adapted to wearing masks. Masks are not a cure-all. Wearing a close fitting mask, limiting indoor gatherings, keeping a safe distance, vaccinations and boosters are all things that will slow the spread and protect us all — young and old, care workers, family and neighbors.
Ed Anthes and Mary Ellen Copeland
Dummerston, Dec. 8