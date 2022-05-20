To the editor: I'm writing to encourage Governor Scott to enact S.100, the Universal School Meals Act.
This bill was passed on a unanimous vote in the Senate and with broad tri-partisan support in the House. As the food service director for many Brattleboro area schools, I have seen first hand over the past two years the impact that this program has had on our students and schools.
There is no more stigma in our cafeterias, and all students are well fed which helps them focus and learn in class. This program has been a life saver over and over again and we have to do the right thing and keep it going.
I ask others to join me in calling the governor at 802-828-3333 and asking him to enact S.100.
Ali West
Brattleboro, May 13