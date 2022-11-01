To the editor: Our Vermont political tradition is fiercely independent — Vermont was an independent nation for several years before becoming a state, and the best people we elect to office tend to follow their own instincts and principles rather than blindly subscribing to those of a party. And yet, much of the time, many of us vote for the party, and its platform, rather than considering the person and their qualities. We preach independence but don’t practice it.
In Tim Wessel, Windham County has a candidate for the Vermont Senate who truly is independent and who has a strong record that eminently qualifies him for the office. That includes six years on the Brattleboro Select Board, including a stint as chair. His leadership helped the board with major accomplishments, including the passage of the town’s local option tax, the creation (finally) of a skate park, and the implementation of the rental housing inspection program, all while keeping a reign on expenses and, by the way, dealing with the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I worked with Tim on the board of Brattleboro Community Television, where under his chairmanship, the organization thrived and innovated while matching expenses with revenues. I’ve been impressed with the thoughtful ways he has campaigned, especially in how he listens to voters and cares for their ideas. Tim is a Brattleboro resident, homeowner, parent and independent business operator. As a state senator, he will be diligent and accessible, and we can trust him to consider all sides of all issues before making decisions. This is the kind of representation we need. I urge you to vote for Tim Wessel for state senator.
Martin Langeveld
Vernon, Oct. 26