To the editor: I will be voting for Tim Wessel for Vermont Senate to represent Windham County. As a professional and resident in Brattleboro, I have gotten to know Tim since he became a Select Board member. Some things I have witnessed about Tim are that he is committed to long-term solutions for the town and its residents; listens to and learns from diverse perspectives and ideas, and does his research on complex issues. He is also great at getting timely and accurate information to community members seeking answers regarding the town.
I appreciate that Tim is an Independent candidate because most issues are rarely resolved without diverse perspectives and collaborative approaches. As a Select Board member, Tim does not lean in any one political direction but he does lean toward solutions that are pragmatic, feasible, progressive, and sustainable.
I would like to see Tim offering his leadership to address the critical issues of childcare and housing. Having nearly a decade in the field of housing case management, I know how dire the access and affordability crisis has been for our most vulnerable households and has become for our middle-class households throughout the state (which includes myself).
Lastly, I am glad to know that Tim is committed to helping towns gain more local control. It is critical since towns have their own unique challenges and opportunities that can get negatively impacted or stifled by Dillion’s Rule (municipalities receive all of their legal authority from the Vermont Legislature). I have wanted our legislation to be more committed to addressing its flaws.
Cassandra Holloway
Brattleboro, Oct. 30