To the Editor: Vermont is known as the "Brave Little State." We pride ourselves on being pioneers of forward thinking and for setting an example for the rest of the country to follow. Being a pioneer also means making mistakes. And if we are to be brave, we must be willing to consider the mistake we are making by charging two Vermont State Troopers for the good faith actions they took while on duty last June.
In policing, we are expected to know how to handle every moment and every crisis and to make split-second decisions where life and death hang in the balance with surgical precision. This is simply not possible as part of the human condition. Errors will be made. It is safe to say that any doctor who performs major surgeries will, at some point in their career, make a split-second decision that leads to the compromised health or safety of their patient and, in extreme cases, even death. Void of gross negligence, doctors are not charged criminally in these instances, and thankfully so. If a precedent were to be set where the bar was so low to charge them with a crime over a good faith decision, we would have far fewer doctors willing to take the risk that saves your life.
After considering misdemeanor charges for 11 months, the Vermont Attorney General's office has now chosen to move forward with prosecuting Sgt. Wood and Tpr. Trocki for the actions they took to resolve a dangerous and dynamic situation last summer. The facts and circumstances of this event will show the bar for prosecuting our law enforcement is being set dangerously low. If Vermonters want to continue to enjoy living in one of the safest states in the country, served by some of the finest women and men in law enforcement, I would encourage you to call your local state representative up to the governor to voice your concerns about this case.
We can not let our frustration with isolated national incidents involving the use of force influence our approach to those who put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedoms at home. Please join me in supporting these two exemplary Troopers https://gofund.me/0ac46346.
J.W Matthews
Vernon, May 22