To the editor: I am writing in support of Wendy Harrison in the Democratic primary to represent Windham County in the Vermont Senate.
To me, Wendy embodies the highest standards of integrity, intelligence, common sense, warmth, practicality, sense of humor, dedication, clarity of problem solving, and genuine caring for her fellow human beings. She works well with people of all backgrounds, stays calm in stressful situations and seeks the practical solution.
She has worked for years as town manager of small, medium and large municipalities so she understands local needs and the ways that state programs and policies can impact towns for good or ill. I have confidence that she will craft legislation in Montpelier that will actually get the resources where they are needed and implemented. Many candidates promise grand initiatives but a seasoned veteran of local government will have a better sense of how to help local town clerks, select boards, schools, police departments, nonprofits and other grass roots institutions achieve their goals.
Please join me in supporting Wendy Harrison so she can direct state resources to local realities.
Timothy Shafer
Williamsville, July 28