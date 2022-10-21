To the editor: Here’s why Tim Wessel gets my vote for Vermont Senate to represent Windham County in the upcoming November election:
1. He’s served successfully on the Brattleboro Select Board for nearly six years, including the last few tumultuous ones in our community due to COVID. He’s shown that he can show up when times are tough.
2. He successfully pushed for our rental housing inspection program to protect renters from dangerous living conditions. With the rising housing crisis in our area, this is especially important.
3. He will continue to advocate for smart investments and responsible spending, while continuing to work on increasing both housing and job supply.
4. He’s prioritized working towards increasing availability and affordability of early childhood education to support our children, teachers, and families.
Tim has consistently shown up in our community where it matters, and has always made community members not only feel respected but heard. I know he will continue to do so in an even greater way in the Vermont Senate, and that is why I’m happy to vote for him. I hope you’ll join me in doing so!
Kathleen Arnini
Brattleboro, Oct. 17