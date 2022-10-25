To the editor: I am writing in support of Tim Wessel for State Senate. I've known Tim Wessel for two decades, both professionally and as a friend. Tim moved to Vermont in 2002 and has been serving the state since then, both as a local business man and as a public servant.
He served multiple years on the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce Board and as a Town Meeting Member before running for Brattleboro Select Board in 2016. He has served the town of Brattleboro in a reasonable and equitable way as he considers multiple viewpoints as a Select Board member.
Tim has served and supported our local community with dedication and enthusiasm. Tim wants to serve Windham County in that same spirit, and I trust him to take his measured reasoning and fair attitude to the Vermont Legislature.
Tim chose to run as an Independent because he has considered politics over the course of his life from many angles and perspectives and he has avoided being pigeonholed. He strives in all instances to make the best decisions to support our communities from a fair perspective.
Tim is an independent thinker with a strong sense of local pride and a long history of civic engagement.
Please consider voting for Tim for State Senate from Windham County as our dedicated independent voice.
Sincerely,
Frederic Noyes
Brattleboro, Oct. 18