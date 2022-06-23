To the editor: I am thrilled to support Wichie Artu of Athens for Windham County State Senate. I have had the pleasure of witnessing first-hand how Wichie shows up to ensure all are getting their needs met and doing what he can to serve those in his community.
Yes, it is wonderful to have a State Senate candidate from our little hill town of Athens, but that in and of itself would not be enough to garner my support. It is the honesty, transparency and integrity that he brings to all that he takes on. I’ve worked with him now on two town committees and have seen first hand the value he has brought to those efforts. I’ve seen him raise critical questions in a respectful manner during heated discussions at board meetings or Town Meetings. I’ve seen the energy and passion he has for effective and responsive systems that address community needs. He truly loves his community — be that our little town of Athens or the whole of Windham County and the state of Vermont. Wichie is smart, sensitive, and compassionate, great qualities to bring to the Statehouse on our behalf.
I look forward to voting for him in the August 9 primary and again in the November general election. I hope that you’ll join me in voting him into office for Windham County.
Sherry Maher
Athens, June 17