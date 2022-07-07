To the editor: I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Wichie Artu for the Vermont State Senate.
I have worked with Wichie for the past several years in his capacity as a vice president of the Windham County National Association of Colored People. In that capacity, Wichie has been co-chair of the Health Justice Committee, leading a team to help create a system of accountability for programs that seek to address racial disparities related to health services, food insecurity and housing stability. He began and coordinated a system of vaccination clinics for people of color in Southern Vermont, which vaccinated approximately 1500 BIPOC individuals and families. His model was subsequently incorporated as the state model. Wichie has also served on the Governor's Board of Racial Equity, and the Legislature's Advisory Board of Racial Equity, establishing racism as a public health emergency among other things.
Wichie is also a successful farmer on his land in Athens, and has served as a data analyst. He is a well-rounded and accomplished individual.
Throughout his many years of public service in Vermont, Wichie has displayed a clear and consistent way of dealing with complex issues, while communicating solutions in practical and understandable terms. He is an extraordinarily hard worker, committing himself to issues that need his attention, and following through in understandable and manageable terms. He would be a great asset to our state legislature. I enthusiastically support his election.
Lyndall Boal
Brookline, June 1