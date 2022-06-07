To the editor: I am so excited to be able to voice my support for Wichie Artu for Windham County State Senate. As someone who works with homeless and at-risk youth, Wichie is a community partner who I can count on to provide real and tangible support.
During the pandemic, it was Wichie who reached out to me to see if I could use at-home COVID tests for my clients. There were no hoops to jump through, no bureaucratic red tape, just the offer of much-needed supplies for marginalized and at-risk community members.
Wichie is a bright spot in our community. Wichie is the kind of leader we need in Vermont politics. His warmth, honesty, and willingness to get down to work shine in everything he does. He has the experience, deep systems knowledge, and a love for our community that make him the perfect candidate.
I am so thankful that Wichie has decided to run for State Senate and I hope that you will join me in voting him into office.
Lana Dever
Brattleboro, June 1
(Dever is a member of the Windham Southeast School District Board)