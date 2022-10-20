To the editor: David Zuckerman has been a leading home grown Vermont Progressive for 22 years, first as a legislator and as lieutenant governor. An organic farmer by trade, his work in Vermont is not done. He is running for re election for lieutenant governor.
Social, economic, and environmental justice has been his platform throughout his political life.
Racial equality, reproductive rights, equal marriage, worker’s rights to unionize, paid family leave, livable wage, and defending the environment are the values that have sustained him as a Vermonter.
David’s values and vision perfectly reflect who we are, in, as Calvin Coolidge called us, “this brave little state.” So vote to protect the interests of the majority-regular Vermonters. David Zuckerman will work hard for us and, oh by the way, he is a nice guy!
Sincerely,
Tim Kipp
Brattleboro, Oct. 13