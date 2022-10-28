To the editor: David Zuckerman is running for Vermont Lieutenant Governor, a post he held for two previous terms in addition to serving 18 years as a legislator. As a Progressive, David sees the office of lt. governor as more than just presiding over the Senate. He sees the office as an opportunity to advocate and lead on important issues facing Vermonters.
Two issues I see as critical are his support for human rights and climate justice. He has been a strong supporter of reproductive rights, so important since the conservative Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision has taken away a woman’s right to control her own reproductive autonomy. On equal marriage, Vermont became the first state in the nation to legalize same sex marriage; David played a critical role in expanding this right. He has always supported a worker’s rights to unionize and sponsored a raise in the minimum wage for Vermonters.
On the environment, David sees the development of alternative energy systems as essential to combating climate change while creating good paying jobs. Protecting the environment makes good economic sense. Renewable energy can stimulate a rural economy. In 2013 he was named the “Legislative Champion” in the field of sustainable, renewable energy for Vermont.
Please join me in voting for David Zuckerman.
Sincerely,
Kathi Keller
Brattleboro, Oct. 21