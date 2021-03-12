Editor of the Reformer: The COVID relief package does not include a $15 minimum wage. This was removed during negotiations, with both Senators Shaheen and Hassan voting against the raise. I hope that the minimum wage will return as a stand alone bill and that both, as well as Representatives Kuster and Pappas, will support it. It is long overdue. Low wage workers have kept us alive during the plague and they deserve something closer to a living wage: $15 an hour is still not a living wage!
I also hope that our representatives at the federal level will do all they can to support the right of every American to vote. Many state legislatures, including our own, are trying to restrict access to the ballot. No one has proved election fraud. The only fraud is from those who declare that the electoral system isn’t working. The efforts to keep people from voting are simply efforts to hold onto power: the restrictions target those, like college students and people of color, who are likely to vote against the people pushing those restrictions.