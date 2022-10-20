To the editor: Animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change. Any serious response to the environmental crisis would address that. And, yet, our feckless leaders have no plan to do so. We must substantially increase federal funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter.
This revolutionary protein requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does. Committed environmentalists should push their senators and representatives to support more public money for cellular-agriculture development. This will help bring cultivated meat to market faster, at a competitive price with slaughtered meat.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn., Oct. 2