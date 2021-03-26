Editor of the Reformer: I was walking today in downtown Montpelier, past empty storefronts, vacant restaurants, that were once bustling with commerce.
After the economy reopened, COVID restrictions made maintaining a shop, restaurant or hotel, for many, nearly impossible.
So many businesses across Vermont and this country are now closed - as a result of the pandemic. Their owners had once enjoyed the patronage of many, their weekly pay schedule once employed a staff of perhaps dozens of minimum wage earners, bartenders and waitresses.
With the crisis nearing a conclusion and families mourn the passing of their loved ones, many Americans are picking up the pieces of their shattered lives as best as they can.
The recently passed COVID relief package is very helpful, however, to re-emerge the businesses that had once prospered, to bring this country back to what it was, a focus on those in need and those who were once in business, is essential.
I am hoping that at this time lawmakers will specifically address those Americans who continue to live in poverty and those that have lost their businesses, in such a way that will allow these people and families to continue to survive and even help fund the reopening of businesses that once stood, if applicable.
A grant program that will specifically fund business reopenings will key into a sector of the economy that was badly hurt this past year. That funding will also fund job creation, almost immediately -- the effort will, "kill two birds with one stone," making the funding money well spent. Grant monies that fund business reopenings will allow minimum wage earners, wait staff and others further opportunities allowing for an economic leap forward as we work to recover.
Keep in mind that we have not had this level of funding available to business owners, as yet, during the pandemic. Economic recovery funding has been geared towards maintaining financial security for those businesses that continued to operate. I am hoping that lawmakers will now look to those persons who had to close their business as recipients of funding for the purpose of re-opening.
Industries adversely impacted may include, hotel and hospitality, entertainment, travel, and others.
I don't believe that another across-the-board payment to every American is necessary going forward. Keying into those sectors or strata that have not recovered is a more efficient and necessary approach.
I am hoping that people will write to Senator Sanders, Senator Leahy and Congressman Welch with their concepts and ideas concerning the recovery. What I've highlighted above, I'll be sending to them. If you agree with me, our voices combined are more likely to influence the decision making of our representation in Washington.
I am so very grateful that we're almost through this crisis. We are truly fortunate.