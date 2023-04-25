To the editor: There’s fabulous news of progress towards peace in Yemen. But the Biden administration seems to be in a snit since China had a hand in bringing the warring parties together. The Saudis are doing the right thing now, taking a pro-diplomacy stance. Biden should be encouraging their peace efforts. No matter which country moved this needle forward, the goal is peace for a U.S.-besieged people.
It’s illegal in our country to provide arms sales or military assistance if they’re used to violate human rights. Annual State Department documents show gross violations in Yemen through the 8 years we’ve supplied the Saudi-led coalition. It’s time the U.S. take responsibility for our part in Yemen’s destruction and suffering.
I’m troubled by the fact that through September 2021, we provided “at least $54.6 billion” of military support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the war in Yemen while our total humanitarian aid to Yemen is a tenth of that.
What do you say we stop handing over arms and intel to Saudi Arabia? How about we work positively for peace in a country we’ve helped decimate and starve? With no mention of American complicity, the State Department in February made these hypocritical noises: “More than eight years of conflict have pushed Yemen’s economy and institutions to the brink…The United States’ commitment to alleviating the suffering of millions from the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains resolute.”
The U.S. greatly enabled the “worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen.” Whatever the motivations to make nice with the Saudis, (do I hear echoes of “No blood for oil”?) we need to make the most of this opportunity to reinforce that ‘resolute’ commitment. Time to walk your talk, Biden and company: truly commit to alleviating Yemeni suffering over the long-term. Make every effort to encourage diplomatic progress on any front. Increase humanitarian aid and development funds to help stabilize the country. Make sure we don’t participate if fighting resumes--just plain stop facilitating the war.
Give peace a chance. Yemen can’t wait.
MaryDiane Baker
Brattleboro, April 17
Volunteer Action Corps VT Organizer