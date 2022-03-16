To the editor: How can ordinary American citizens in Southern Vermont step up and support Ukraine during Russia’s horrific invasion? There is a way other than the obvious answer.
The obvious answer is to contribute money to support Ukrainians, and there is a myriad of charities, some mentioned in a recent opinion piece in the New York Times and others easily obtained through Googling after due care to determine their legitimacy.
The less obvious answer is to hit Russia where it hurts, and that is its economy. The United States has already taken major steps to hurt Russia’s economy, and the results are obvious in the crash of the ruble and the Russian stock market. But American corporations must stop doing business in or with Russia. Many have done just that. As concerned citizens we must shame and shun businesses that persist.
Unlike Russia, we live in a free country. We can peacefully picket, boycott, demonstrate, refrain from buying products, and make phone calls to corporate offices.
As of March 7, if you Google: Yale School of Management, “Companies that remain in Russia with significant exposure,” the following corporations, which happen to have retail outlets in Brattleboro or Keene, are on that list. They are McDonald’s, Yum Brands (KFC & Taco Bell), and Starbucks.
With democracies under threat around the world, the least we can do to support the brave Ukrainians is call these companies’ corporate offices and tell them how unhappy we are that they continue to do business in Russia.
John Bronstein
Putney, March 7