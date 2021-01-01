To the editor:
The town of Westminster has a special election on January 5 to decide if Westminster will be allowed to leave the forcibly merged elementary school district of Athens, Grafton and Westminster. All of these three towns voted against the merged elementary district that was created by Act 46 ( against all three communities' wishes).
Many residents we have heard from are hoping Westminster can be released from this union. The residents of these towns have found that the merged school district is not improving educational opportunities and is negatively impacting community involvement and influence in the school for families in Westminster. We support allowing the residents of Westminster to pursue their exit from the forced merger, and support Westminster being able to leave the merged district and return to having its own school board run by Westminster residents.
The vote about this issue will be held January 5 at the Town Hall in Westminster. (Voters can go to the town office and get a ballot prior to the election if they prefer that as well).
If the voters of Westminster vote to leave the joint district, Athens and Grafton will need to have their own vote within 90 days to decide if they are in agreement with this separation.
If you have further questions about this vote, you are encouraged to contact a member of the joint school board, or one of us, your representatives.
Sincerely,
Representative-Elect Michelle Bos-Lun
Representative Mike Mrowicki
Windham 4 District, Dec. 30