To the editor: In light of the fact that several national pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, have announced that they will refuse to sell over-the-counter (FDA approved) medication to women for their reproductive selfcare, due to political pressure in "red states," I am switching my pharmacy to another store.
Perhaps, if people in "blue states" stop trading with Walgreens and the other chains that have taken this approach, it will change the economic calculations Walgreens and the others use in deciding to voluntarily deny women reproductive rights in "red states."
Ralph W. Howe
Brattleboro, Mar. 31