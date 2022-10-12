To the editor: Vermonters have an opportunity this election cycle to help return our government back “to the people.” Mike Tagliavia is a Corinth resident running for Vermont Attorney General and is not a lawyer! Imagine how refreshing it would be to have a laymen’s point of view, just like you and me, in that office. Rather than legal double speak, Mike would bring common sense and a practical viewpoint to the office that we have never had before. He knows the difference between right and wrong and puts his ideas in terms that we all can understand.
Mike is well aware that if elected he would need to surround himself with people that understand the law, both our state and federal constitution, and how it applies to all Vermonters. He is concerned for our safety and wants to take our drug problem head on. Criminals need to be held responsible for their actions and, for some, that can result in a prison term. Rather than lock-em-up and throw the key away, Mike understands that time away from the societal pressures that helped lead a person to a life of crime, can be an opportunity to turn a life around. Rehabilitation that eliminates the addiction, teaches a valuable skill or trade, and provides a purpose in life, is Mike’s plan for the state and a sure formula for success.
Mike’s leadership at the helm of the attorney general’s office of lawyers would set a new course of direction for the department. A course centered on safety and focused on traditional Vermont values. Let’s put our government back in the hands of “we the people” by voting Mike Tagliavia for Vermont Attorney General.
Bill Huff
Thetford, Oct. 5