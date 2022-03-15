To the editor: The capture of a Ukraine nuclear complex by the Russians sets up a situation that is perilous for all of Europe. While a nuclear reactor does not have the explosive potential of a nuclear bomb, it has a much greater inventory of radioactivity. Look at it like this: the fission process of a nuclear bomb takes place in milliseconds, but the radioactive inventory within a nuclear reactor is built up over 3 to 4 years of fissioning. Capture of a nuclear reactor allows the Russians to threaten all of Europe. I previously sent an email to our Congressional delegation informing them of this possibility, which has now come to pass. My fear is this situation could lead to a major war.
Marvin Resnikoff
Brattleboro, March 3
(The writer is a physicist who has worked on radioactive waste issues since 1965, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Ph.D. in high energy theoretical physics.)