To the editor: I would like to write a letter of support for Danny Taylor for the Athens Select Board and road commissioner.
I first met Danny during the Irene recovery effort in Grafton. I was very impressed with his organizational skills and his straight forward management style.
At the peak we had 58 trucks operating in town; it was a well organized operation. Many people contributed, but if I had to pick an MVP, I would pick Danny.
Irene led me to serve multiple years on the Grafton Select Board, where I got to work closely with Danny. He is very well rounded, manages the crew, sets good priorities, operates equipment well, maintains and repairs equipment, utilizes available training, applies for grants. He is always well prepared at SB meetings and speaks well and is very well respected in our town.
I only wish he could run for the Grafton SB but I am sure he will bring these same traits and skills to Athens.
I would encourage you to vote for Danny Taylor.
Sincerely
Al Sands
Past Grafton Select Board member
Feb. 23