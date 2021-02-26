To the editor: My name is Linda Taylor. As many of you know, my son, Danny Taylor, is running for Select Board and road commissioner in Athens. My son is a very humble man and isn’t one to brag about his honorable character, the way he helps others, or his outstanding work ethic. As a proud mom, I want to share with my neighbors the kind of man that my son is and the kind of man he’ll be if he’s elected to these positions.
Something that many small towns in Vermont struggle with, including Athens, is having younger people, especially younger people with experience, involved in politics. So when Danny told me he was running for these positions I was proud that he wanted to take this on. The Select Board is an important body in our town, and their decisions impact the daily lives and budgets of residents. I want to share about Danny so that voters know that if they elect him, they are getting a man that they know they can trust.
When Danny said he wanted to run for office, one of the first things that he said is that he wants to run a “clean campaign,” which I think speaks to his character. Danny is always looking for ways to help people and has done many things to help our neighbors throughout the years. Of course, Danny never does things for praise, and probably wouldn’t share this. He’s helped many families on a personal basis when they’ve experienced tragedy, for example, helping people clean up things on their property after fire or natural disaster. He’s also done many projects for the town at reduced rates. Something I really appreciate about Danny is that he’s acutely aware of costs. He recognizes that our town has an aging and retiring population and is home to families with fixed incomes and is always mindful of ensuring that people get the best deal possible. This is a character quality he will carry to the Select Board.
Danny is one of the hardest working people I know. He doesn’t do things just to check them off his checklist; he takes great pride in his work. To him, his name on a project means something to him, and he sees it as a reflection of himself. He’s willing to work long, hard hours to make sure things are done the right way the first time.
I thank God every day for the three great children that God has allowed me to have, and I’m so thankful that I get to be his mom. He’s a devoted husband, father, and grandpa or “beepa” to his grandsons. He’s ambitious, loving, and present. He really cares about people. My husband and I have grown to deeply respect him over the years, and go to him on advice in certain situations.
I want my neighbors to know that Danny is a hardworking, honest, reliable neighbor they can trust. We would be lucky to have him.
Sincerely,
Linda Taylor
Athens, Feb. 25