To the editor: These COVID years have been hard on everyone. My heart aches for those who have lost loved ones. I, also, feel for the teachers of our children. It hasn’t been an easy time. I wanted to share this story as a way of reminding teachers how important they are in their student’s lives. We often don’t know until something like the following happens.
Sixty-four years ago, I had my first teaching job in a second grade. It was the same school I had attended as a child. Today my brother’s wife and his two girls teach in the same system. They were attending a teacher’s convention when a middle aged man approached them. He had recognized their last name. He asked them if they were related to a Miss Goodlad, a teacher he had had when he was a second grader. As a result, I received the following email:
Hello Mrs. Martin,
I’ll address you as Mrs. Martin since that is likely the name you have been using for many years now. But, in my heart and mind, you will always be Miss Goodlad, my second grade teacher at Garfield School in Kearny (New Jersey).
As I read your bio, I immediately knew it was you from your consternation with girls not being allowed in Little League. I remember you telling us that story and how you were glad to have a younger brother since you could finally play with sports equipment. Thankfully, those rules have changed.
I also remember the day you asked a few of us boys to stay after school. We thought we were in trouble but we were pleasantly surprised when you led us down to the “girls court” (it had a high ceiling) and taught us how to throw a football!
I have fond memories of my Kearny Pubic School education which enabled me to go on and earn my B. A. in Economics from Rutgers University.
Thank you for being a part of all that! You are remembered with great fondness. Sorry it took 64 years to say so.
I wanted to share this as a way of saying thank you to all the teachers who work so hard to educate our children. Thank you and know you do make a difference.
Lynn Martin
Brattleboro, July 23