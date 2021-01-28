Editor of the Reformer:
Why is it ok to teach your children how to kill? I see it often, a story in the local paper trying to encourage youngsters to hunt or fish. They portray this activity as if the other choices may be playing basketball or learning to play an instrument.
Recently I was browsing on Facebook and saw a posting that literally shocked me. The post included several photos of dead animals alongside a smiling father and son clearly proud of their accomplishment. The father wrote: “Such a proud daddy, my son wanted to know how to catch a beaver, he helped me set the traps and check them every day. We caught a beaver and an amazing otter. Such a gift to have these great animals.”
Really? The pictures showed several dead animals and one caught inside a very large metal trap with the young boy beaming with pride. These poor animals were not killed to put food on the table, they were killed for the pleasure it gave this father and son and is unfortunately legal. If this young boy had shot a local dog and bragged about it or trapped and killed a neighbor's cat his parents would not hesitate to get their child help from the nearest therapist.
We all know the ramifications: a child learning to torture animals usually leads to violent and criminal behavior later in life. We can no longer justify what hunters and trappers call “tradition.” That term is used when they have no other legitimate reason. What I witnessed in this post was a horrifying look at a father gladly teaching his son how to kill and what they believed it to be was a fun family experience. This is truly twisted behavior. It is never ok to teach your children how to kill. All life needs to be cherished and respected.
Annie Smith
Westminster, Jan. 25