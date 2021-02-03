Editor of the Reformer:
Ahhhh! I can breathe again, at least for the next four years. The election of President Biden gives me but a moment of pleasure to dream “sweet dreams” where hate and bigotry has disappeared. Seriously though, I know it will just hide and go dormant.
What kind of humanity have we created when adults watched the violence and lawlessness on TV during the election and remained smug and nonverbal? These emotionally immature adults have no interest in reform – they are proud of who they are.
Trying to understand, I recalled a questionnaire from a psychology class and decided to present it to a family member: “During WWII, if you knew your Jewish neighbors were being herded into trains headed for concentration camps to be killed what would you do?”
a) Join the German army,
b) Join the resistance/hide your Jewish neighbors, or
c) Do nothing.
He replied, “What were my neighbors doing?” Basically, letting me know he would follow the lead of his neighbors, most of which did nothing. The majority of Trump loyalists are followers, groomed by the remaining hardcore, white supremacists, who believe the white race is superior to all others. During WWII, the German Nazis believed only blue-eyed and blond-haired individuals were of value to society. Nazis felt women were inferior. Around 45-55 million people were slaughtered in Nazi Germany during WWII in their efforts to purify the race. Propaganda was a tool used to impact on the attitudes and actions of the German people. They used symbols, like the Swastika and 888 (Heil Hitler salute) as part of their manipulation strategy. Nazis also were influenced by the political ideology of fascism where violence was simply a means toward a happy ending.
America has had a long history of racial oppression. Early on human beings were trafficked from Africa to the southern states (mostly Virginia) to be used as slaves. These slaves were controlled by being tortured, raped, and lynched (hung). The civil war ended the evils of human slavery of black people. The Confederate flag was flown by the southern Confederates as a symbol of black slavery.
The American white supremist movement heightened when Hillary Clinton and President Obama took America up a few rungs on the equality ladder. The white supremacists could no longer contain their fury and proceeded to use the political system to indoctrinate anyone who would follow them. They also used mass media to influence and unite citizens around their ideology. Followers were easily groomed by FOX news, Steve Bannon, and social media sites. When the malignancy of hate spreads too close to home it begins to invade and destroy citizens' basic freedoms. Once that happens, it becomes difficult to resist that magnetism of hate. While adult followers of Trumpism may be too programmed to wake up, we can start to reeducate our youth.
It is not acceptable to simply shrug our shoulders (boys will be boys/free speech) when a child hangs a Confederate flag on their bedroom wall, uses the “N” word, or posts inappropriate images on social media. Apathy (lack of interest) demonstrates acceptance of bad behavior. Instead, help children to feel others' pain. Opinions are not news; expose them to the truth and repeat it.
It is our role in society to teach morals (morals pertain to what is right and wrong) to our children. Children follow their parents and set the tone for how to relate to others. America is the land of equality, but we have a long way to go towards reaching that goal. Luckily, we climbed a few rungs higher this election and that makes me smile. For more information on teaching tolerance, go to: Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org)
Doreen Chambers
Williamstown, Jan. 29