To the editor: How many 16- and 17-year-olds think they will not change their thinking as they move into life with the full responsibilities of an adult, including parenthood? Would any of them want to be living under a world determined by them when they were 10-12 years old? I strongly doubt it. So, what would make them think that at this point they would make decisions that would work well for what their world will be when they are 25 or 30?
How about the adults who voted yes on Vermont House bill H.361 (a bill regarding lowering the voting age)? Do these people still think like they did when they were teenagers? If so, they need help.
This teenage voting idea is nothing more than a means to an end and it does not have the good of these young people in mind. Not at all! Rather, it is using teenagers to enact laws that few, if any of them would support after having experienced the array of adult responsibilities. Yet, they will end up living under these laws.
Hopefully, enough of them expect to mature in knowledge and wisdom as the years pass and will not fall for this trickery, but rather wait to set their future course when they have gained understanding and wisdom from having to pay their way, manage life and think about things like what set of ideas they want as the foundation of their children’s education.
Mark Shepard
Former Vermont state senator, Bennington District
Rustburg, Va., May 4