To the editor: What if 50 people were murdered at the NRA convention before the killer was shot?
What if there was a mass shooting at the school Ted Cruz’s children attend?
What if every town in the U.S. had a memorial to children killed at school?
What if, instead of arming teachers, there were three times as many mental health counselors in schools as there are now?
What if firearms were not the leading cause of death in American children and adolescents?
What if ——
Harriet Tepfer
Putney, June 1