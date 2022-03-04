To the editor: Dartmouth Medical School presented a program called Breathe Free around this time of year in 1982, testing people’s breathing and providing patient teaching for those with problems. A follow-up study of college students with asthma reported that Breathe Free workshops, which taught self-management, proved to be helpful. Personally, I was in a very different group. I failed the breathing test to such an extent that the tech would not believe my results, checking the calibration of the equipment, repeating the instructions and testing me twice more. Finally he relented. I was age 33; and health care professionals would say, correctly and importantly, that I benefited from early detection. It is a main reason for this letter.
One of the Drs. Fagelson — David or Robert — suggested that I take up jogging. Instead of promptly following good advice, it was not until 1989 that I did start up, for a very rare, commonly disabling neurologic condition, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy. This, following physical therapy, really underscored the value of therapeutic exercise. It is a second important reason for this letter.
Exercise therapy covers a lot of territory. John F. Kennedy, while running for president in 1960, lost his voice, and he got exercises to restore his voice. Frank Sinatra, in his early days, jogged to improve his breath control, with spectacular results. One of my work friends at Brattleboro Retreat did exercises to improve his vision and he reported good success. Being the opposite of an early adopter, by 2011 I took up a breathing exercise from an 1848 medical journal. Emphysema, I am advised, cannot get better. It can only get worse. But I have not had any symptoms at all since about 2012.
Most people mercifully would have no idea how extreme it is to lose their breath because of emphysema. Beyond any doubt, Breath Free and following Dr. Fagelson’s advice, though taken belatedly, saved my life. I am writing, then, to honor the Dartmouth Medical School Breathe Free program’s 40th anniversary and to say thank you for many years of breathing free. It is my hope that this anecdotal account of the great benefits of early detection and therapeutic exercise is of some interest and is encouraging to people with chronic health difficulties.
Covert Bailey’s late 1980s PBS pledge break programs, under the running title of “Fit or Fat,” are well worth hunting up; and really, everyone should watch them.
Alan Lewis
Brattleboro, Feb. 21