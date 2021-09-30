Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Thank you for the Moving Wall

To the Editor:

The Local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Association recently brought the “Moving Wall” to Brattleboro and on behalf of the members of Brattleboro American Legion Post #5, I and the officers and members would like to extend or most profound thanks to Lennie Derby, the President the VVA chapter, and all of the volunteers responsible for bringing the “Wall” to Brattleboro, setting it up, providing assistance to the visitors and “standing watch” the while it was here. This was no small undertaking and you have our sincere and highly earned gratitude. We would also like to extend our thanks to Fulflex for allowing the “Wall” to be set up in their field. There was certainly no better location to honor our Lost Veterans. The comments received here at The Legion were of only gratitude and heartfelt thanks. Job well done.

Dave Finlayson, Commander

Jay Mills, 1 st vice Commander

Tom Costello, 2 nd vice Commander

Tristam Johnson, Finance Officer

Steve Martin, Adjutant

Mike Leclaire, Service Officer

Brattleboro American Legion Post #5, Sept. 30