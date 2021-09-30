Thank you for the Moving Wall
To the Editor:
The Local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Association recently brought the “Moving Wall” to Brattleboro and on behalf of the members of Brattleboro American Legion Post #5, I and the officers and members would like to extend or most profound thanks to Lennie Derby, the President the VVA chapter, and all of the volunteers responsible for bringing the “Wall” to Brattleboro, setting it up, providing assistance to the visitors and “standing watch” the while it was here. This was no small undertaking and you have our sincere and highly earned gratitude. We would also like to extend our thanks to Fulflex for allowing the “Wall” to be set up in their field. There was certainly no better location to honor our Lost Veterans. The comments received here at The Legion were of only gratitude and heartfelt thanks. Job well done.
Dave Finlayson, Commander
Jay Mills, 1 st vice Commander
Tom Costello, 2 nd vice Commander
Tristam Johnson, Finance Officer
Steve Martin, Adjutant
Mike Leclaire, Service Officer
Brattleboro American Legion Post #5, Sept. 30