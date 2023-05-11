To the editor: On behalf of Brattleboro area Green Up Day organizers, we would like to thank all of those who participated in helping to Green Up our communities in Vermont. It's an awesome site to see those green bags popping up like wildflowers all around the state. We thank the many groups who hosted tables and distributed bags, including Subaru, M&T Bank, Turning Point of Windham County, Food Co-op, Chamber of Commerce, Brown & Roberts and Peggy Frehsee in West Brattleboro.
Many kudos to Connie at Burton Car Wash for hosting a car wash fundraiser every year and WTSA, who covers our events. We appreciate Triple T, who help pick up bags and our state Agency of Transportation workers, who Green Up our roads year-round. Many more could be named, and we thank you all.
We are looking for folks who are willing to help us out next year in planning the event and would love to hear from organizations, businesses or groups who might be interested in continuing this 53-year tradition. For more information, contact Robin at rrieskevt@gmail.com.
Robin Rieske, Becky Anderson
Brattleboro Green Up Day coordinators, May 10