To the editor: The Vermont Council on Rural Development is grateful to have had the opportunity to meet and learn from residents in Putney as part of a community process that identifies priorities for the future over the past several months.
From the very beginning of the three-month series of public meetings in Putney, the VCRD team was so impressed by the community's energy and eagerness to come together to think about the future. After deep community discussion and deliberation, residents chose to create task forces to Revitalize Putney's Downtown, Develop a Community Center, and Develop Housing Solutions.
The Our Future Putney Action Plan and Report provides a recap of the process, more detail on these new task forces and contact information for local leaders, and resources to help move the community-determined priorities forward. Hard copies are available at the Putney Town Offices and an online version can be found at https://www.vtrural.org/programs/community-visits/report/putney. Please consider reviewing the report and joining your friends and neighbors on a task force to help advance this work.
At VCRD, we are fortunate to work with communities around the state that are thinking carefully about their future and where residents are stepping forward to help advance projects and a shared vision for the future. On behalf of all of us at VCRD, thank you to the Putney Select Board, staff, Putney Central School, and residents for welcoming us into your community and stepping up to do the hard work for Putney.
Brian Lowe, executive director
Vermont Council on Rural Development
Montpelier, Mar. 9