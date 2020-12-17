Editor of the Reformer,
On December 1 the Marlboro Alliance, the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department and Democracy Prep hosted a blood drive on the former Marlboro College campus.
Our goal was to collect 26 pints of blood and we were able to collect 27 pints! By the end of the day, we had 32 donors present and performed 21 whole blood procedures and three power red cell procedures. Of the 24 donors who were able to donate, 16 donated to the Red Cross for the first time, which is truly incredible!
Special thanks to the Boardman family who brought in a box of delicious homemade cookies which were greatly enjoyed by the Red Cross staff and other donors.
Thanks to all who were able to participate! Stay posted for another drive in February or March.
Francie Marbury
Marlboro, Dec. 15