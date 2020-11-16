Editor of the Reformer,
I wish to express my gratitude to everyone who has been making and donating masks to schools.
Working in a school office, I have been moved by the generosity demonstrated by adults and teens who have taken up this cause. Numerous people have shared their talent, time, and resources.
Many school professionals had feared that wearing masks throughout the long school days would be torturous, but we have adapted really well. Every time a child (or adult) realizes their mask is uncomfortable, or maybe not quite fresh, the school’s abundant supply of handmade masks saves the day.
These masks were donated with children and educators in mind, and the bright and whimsical patterns make students and staff smile. Mask-makers have made it fun and easy to keep our students masked and safe.
If people are still enjoying making masks, Green Street School is happy to receive more, as many of them go the way of missing socks (maybe the dryer eats them?) Thank you so much, mask artists!
Maureen Hart
Green Street School
Brattleboro, Nov. 16