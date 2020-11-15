Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Thank you to 'Unsung Heroes'

Editor of the Reformer,

I was so proud of my town when I read about its recognition of COVID-period Unsung Heroes. This expression of compassion, this unwillingness to allow such efforts to be taken for granted is exactly the reason I moved to this town.

Bravo Brattleboro, and special thanks to Compassionate Brattleboro for this, our monthly compassion stories, and your efforts to help reduce the heart-breaking divisiveness in our community.

Patricia Sweeny

Brattleboro, Nov. 13

