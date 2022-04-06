To the editor: As a tenant of Putney Landing, a Windham & Windsor Housing Trust Property, I have felt degraded by the negative and false rhetoric being printed in the local newspapers and on social media by other Putney residents. Because of that, I would like to share my story as a resident of this sweet, diverse community.
I have proudly lived at the Putney Landing since 2018. I am a widow, age 68, who was born and raised in Brattleboro. I lived many years in East Dummerston. Because of the Putney Landing, after my husband died, I was able to move back to the community I was raised in and help my son and daughter-in-law raise my grandkids. There has been no greater gift to me after such an incredible loss in my life. If not for WWHT affordable housing I would not have been able to financially live here and have inner peace.
My mother who will be age 87 this year was also born and raised in Brattleboro. She lives right below me independently in her own apartment. It is such a relief to be close to her and in a community where I know if something goes wrong while I am away, all of our neighbors are looking out for one another. That is what it is to live at the Landing. We look out for one another and all of our neighbors.
Our neighbors at the Putney Landing include three more retired senior citizens in three of the units — one will proudly inform you that he is a lifelong Vermonter. There are also multi-generational families aside from my own, living along side of each other in individual units, enabling single parents to raise their children with the support of their family members. Grandparents are able to be involved with their grandchildren on a daily basis. We should all be so fortunate.
WWHT has a supportive and dedicated staff that is available to respond to any issue we as residents feel needs to be addressed. Just this weekend we gathered to begin our shared planning for our first community vegetable garden. It was a joyous occasion that included WWHT staff, residents, their children and guests. We celebrate birthdays and family milestones together as neighbors. We also have community barbeques in the summer.
I plead with those of you Putney residents who are degrading us in your arguments against more affordable housing: take time to get to know us. We are your neighbors.
We are families. We are the people that work in government offices. We are the retired grandparents. We are gardeners and volunteers in our community. We are Vermonters. We are Putney. And we, just like you, deserve to live here.
Thank you,
Anne Chapman
Putney, April 1