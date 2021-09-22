To the editor: I am a college student at Bennington College. After reviewing an article on the effects of climate change by 2050, I wanted to elucidate on the effects that Vermont has taken to mitigate plastic pollution.
Despite some states reversing bans on plastic bags during the pandemic, Vermont passed a ban on stores providing plastic bags at check-out. There have been pushes to re-allow plastic bags during the pandemic to mitigate infection, but I think it is important to realize that allowing plastic bags does not significantly mitigate viral transmission. It is known that viruses do not survive well on organic surfaces and that COVID-19 is mostly spread by respiratory droplets and rarely by transmission from touching objects.
The push to reinstate plastic bags is beneficial to companies that produce high amounts of plastic, but the idea that plastic bags could help reduce COVID-19 transmission is not based on fact. I am thankful that Vermont passed this ban on plastic bags during the pandemic when other states were re-allowing them.
Cordially,
Noah (Casey) Alperovitz
Lincoln, Mass., Sept. 19