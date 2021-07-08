To the editor: Some Brattleboro stores have switched to fragrance-free hand sanitizer or hand soap in response to requests from people who have chemical sensitivities. The ones I know about are: Against the Grain factory store, Grafton Village Cheese shop, and Wild Carrot Farm store.
Studies have shown that more than 1 of out 4 people experience health repercussions from fragrance chemicals in public places such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical offices. When businesses use perfumed hand sanitizers and fragranced cleaning products, the indoor air becomes full of volatile chemicals. For many people this causes symptoms such as asthma attacks, migraines, extreme fatigue, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms.
So I would like to thank and commend the businesses that are switching to fragrance-free products. They are doing a great service. Other organizations that wish to be recognized for this type of accommodation should contact freethecanaries@gmail.com to request that their businesses be highlighted in local groups that serve people who have chemical sensitivities.
Janis Hall
Brattleboro, July 4