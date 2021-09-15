To the editor:
I want to thank Mark Speno, Mary Kaufmann and several members of the WSESD/WSESU boards for acknowledging the harm that has been done in the wake of revelations of sexual abuse of a former BUHS teacher perpetrated against students.
In the weeks following an article in The Commons by Mindy Haskins Rogers, others and I have been fierce advocates for a survivor-centered and robust response. The Aug. 24 board meeting did not instill confidence this would be the case. We recognize that Mark and many others have inherited a painful legacy.
At the board meeting on Sep 14, Mark offered a very sincere apology to the victim/survivors on behalf of the district. He also spoke as a father and community member, not just the superintendent. This was really impactful and I deeply appreciate his humanity and compassion. I can't underscore enough how important this is toward building trust and healing.
The road ahead is long, but the steps the board committed to tonight, as well as additional personal statements of commitment by several board members, gave this group of advocates hope that the way forward will be toward institutional change and thorough accountability.
Jennifer Jacobs
Brattleboro, Sept. 14