To the editor: I’m sending a big thank you to the record number of Guilford voters who took part in the (March 1) Town Meeting Day election. Forty-two percent of Guilford’s registered voters signaled preferences on a number of key issues as well as a number of position races. Bravo!
I am heartened to be re-elected, to have the opportunity to serve Guilford for another term. Thanks to all those who supported my candidacy. Indeed I felt buoyed by the many gestures of interest and support — phone calls, emails, questions, waves. All of it. I am excited about what lies ahead.
It’s true, this campaign season was unlike any I’ve witnessed in Guilford. Thanks to Lynn Latulippe King, Michael Becker, Jason Herron, and Tara Cheney for putting yourselves out there.
To all Guilford voters: Whether or not you voted for me, I hope that you will reach out to me. I want to hear from you about ideas that are important for you and our town. It is my hope that we all can come together around central issues, celebrating our many voices and opinions. I commit to working toward the very best Guilford we can muster.
Here's to Guilford! Thanks again.
Zon Eastes
Guilford, March 2