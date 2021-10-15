To the Editor: On Wednesday (Oct. 6), a picture perfect Vermont fall day, a good friend went for a bike ride that ended suddenly with a crash on the West River Trail. He doesn't know what happened because he remembers nothing from that day. His only souvenirs are a concussion, four broken ribs and several scrapes of various degrees.
As the news is filled with stories of divisiveness, hate speech and anger, let me say that Brattleboro is also filled with so many kind and caring people. Two strangers, Mabel and Well, came on the scene and got my friend onto a blanket and helped him to text me. Carolyn, Suzanne and Laurie were the angels who helped walk him down the trail as I hoofed out to meet them. The good folks at Rescue Inc. drove in to get him to the hospital and did some amazing maneuvering to turn the ambulance around in a tight space.
At Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the ER folks were efficient, caring and professional. A special shout out to Fran, Gina and Sierra who rescued me from low blood sugar with some crackers and peanut butter. Listening to someone repeat the same questions for hours is exhausting for everyone but the sense of humor and compassion of the staff made it all easier.
Since then, friends have provided meals, supportive calls and visits and lots of good healing vibes. My friend, although uncomfortable, is on the mend and so grateful for all the support.
Many thanks to the good people of Brattleboro.