To the editor: The recent conflict over the Brattleboro Union High School mascot is a healthy one, and the board’s decision to change the image is necessary and proper, given society’s evolving concepts of equality. Removing the blinders of white privilege benefits us all.
Here’s a recommendation that came from a venerable colleague many years ago when the issue first emerged. Gary Blomgren, chair of the art department, presented the faculty with a sculpture, a golden ear of corn, as our new logo. He said we could designate it the “Kernels.”
Tim Kipp
Brattleboro, May 12