Editor of the Reformer,
The phone rings and under normal circumstances you think, “I wonder who this might be.” You glance at the number on your phone’s display and your heart either begins to race or sinks because “you just know” it’s not going to be a “Hi Mom, how are you today?” kind of conversation.
Decision time. Do I answer the call, do I pretend the phone isn’t ringing? I can “easily” decline by pushing a button on my phone or I can reluctantly answer, “Hello son.”
Thus begins another walk into the certain chaos of his life.
I’ve written letters and columns in this publication over many years, the general topic being family and the devastation that addiction to the illegal substance choices one brings inside the doors of what would appear to be a normal-appearing home on a quiet street in small-town America like ours reveals to be.
My experience is vast. I have been able to counsel, if you will, others, families who have a child or a spouse or even a good friend who in losing their ability to stay away from illegal substance, found their way to our local Nar-Anon Family Group meeting. This, in fact, has been a role I’ve been proud to serve in this community.
However, a recent event placed me at the top of my tolerance pinnacle and I’m struggling myself. Struggling to hold onto the hope I have spoken of to others all these years, hope that our loved ones would ask for or seek out help from the black hole of their helpless existence. Alas, how now?
The COVID-19 virus pandemic has caused human suffering and tragedy; we read about it, we see the numbers on TV and listen to the broadcasts on the radio.
Staggering.
We’re lucky. As of this writing our family has not contracted the COVID virus and we are grateful to be spared. But, we are reminded of the practice caution will allow; safety with unimpaired health.
Addiction to illegal substance also remains rampant, casting its very wide, deep net of spiny tentacles in every direction snagging the most unsuspecting into its web.
My son didn’t choose this lifestyle. Not one person of whom I am aware would ever have made the devastating choice “to use” so long ago had they only known of and believed the often fatal consequences.
And then.
The phone rings.
Why does my heart beat into overtime?
I’ll say this.
Helplessness in the face of your loved one who now by appearance is likely an outer shell of that sweet baby boy wrapped in a gentle blue blanket you lovingly birthed and carried down the hospital steps to begin your lives together?
Is the hell you now reside in right along with that loved one your reward for lovingly birthed and cared for your baby boy; with cautious eyes watched as he picked himself up over and over and over again; learning to walk, sliding into first base in a Little League game, and rough-housing with high school friends in the backyard?
Yes it is.
And then. He could no longer pick himself up unassisted.
Memories constantly flood my conscious mind: will the horrors of addiction ever go away? Addiction is here to stay for now.
I’ll try to stay strong and hope for healing; hope for not just a better future for my son but for this family as well.
Susan J. Avery
Brattleboro, Dec. 9