To the Editor: In an inexcusably underreported account of the cleverly scripted Tucker Carlson interview of Donald Trump this past Thursday on the platform “X” (formerly Twitter), viewers witnessed how the ex-President could advocate violence without actually doing so. This was accomplished significantly by the content of the persistent question that Carlson asked Trump about the possibility of violence, and especially as it would be directed at him — stating what Trump wanted said without having to state it.
At one point, reported Issac Arnsdorf of the Washington Post, “The next stage is violence,” Carlson seemingly posed a question by making a statement “Are you worried they’re going to try to kill you? Why wouldn’t they try to kill you?”
He then followed this with the statement/question, “If you chart it out it’s an escalation,” Carlson said, recounting the two impeachments and four indictments against Trump. “So what’s next? They’re trying to put you in prison for the rest of your life, that’s not working. So don’t they have to kill you now?”
Trump avoided answering, much less appearing to endorse what he clearly stands for, as Arnsdorf reminded his readers by recounting past incidents, when as President, his motives were transparent. But since the legal injunctions imposed on him by the courts require him to monitor his more spontaneous utterances, he repeatedly declined to condemn or rule out political violence.
But he did so anyway by answering Carlson’s question about the possibility of violence, stating, “There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen” and then proceeding to give his distorted and dishonest version of Jan. 6: ”January 6 was a very interesting day because they don’t report it properly. People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they ever experienced. There was love and unity. I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love. And I’ve also never seen, simultaneously and from the same people, such hatred at what they’ve done to our country.”
Cleverly executed, clearly conveying a message of violence to those so predisposed without seeming to do so, there, my friends, is an object lesson in how the media and the leader execute a fascist agenda.
Tim Stevenson
Brattleboro, Aug. 24